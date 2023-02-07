Catherine Zeta-Jones oozes glamour alongside Michael Douglas and

Catherine Zeta-Jones swished her bouffant dress around dramatically as she enjoyed playing up to the cameras at the premiere of her husband’s new film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The ageless star, who barely has a single line around her eyes despite turning 53 this year, dazzled on the red carpet.

Michael looked exhilarated as he clasped his wife’s hand, while son Dylan, now 22, looked proud to be accompanying the pair.

He opted for a navy blue suit that twinned with his dad’s, plus a stand-out patterned shirt.

Yet it was Catherine’s stand out strapless dress that commanded the most attention from the cameras last night, as she made her fashion presence known.