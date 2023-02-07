Categories
Celebrities

Catherine Zeta-Jones oozes glamour alongside Michael Douglas and

Catherine Zeta-Jones oozes glamour alongside Michael Douglas and


Catherine Zeta-Jones swished her bouffant dress around dramatically as she enjoyed playing up to the cameras at the premiere of her husband’s new film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The ageless star, who barely has a single line around her eyes despite turning 53 this year, dazzled on the red carpet.

Michael looked exhilarated as he clasped his wife’s hand, while son Dylan, now 22, looked proud to be accompanying the pair.

He opted for a navy blue suit that twinned with his dad’s, plus a stand-out patterned shirt.

Yet it was Catherine’s stand out strapless dress that commanded the most attention from the cameras last night, as she made her fashion presence known.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.