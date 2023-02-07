Coronation Street’s Todd Boyce addresses Stephen’s plan to

Revenge may be a dish best served cold, but it will taste like a hot cup of coffee for Coronation Street‘s Stephen Reid.

In upcoming scenes, the killer played by Todd Boyce will kick off his vendetta against Carla Barlow (Alison King) by spiking her caffeine fix with a vial of LSD. And Stephen won’t stop there – he will continue drugging his boss in a bid to tarnish her reputation and ultimately expand his role at Underworld.