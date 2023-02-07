Former Doctor Who star admits they’re ‘envious’ over new series

Both David and Cathrine Tate will be starring in a series of Doctor Who special episodes.

The show returns in earnest with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa taking on the time traveller.

Ncuti has already won praise with one Doctor Who executive Joel Collins said of the star’s audition: “I just stood there, staring at him.

“I was blown away by this character who somehow embodied the Doctor, just by being there,” he added to the Doctor Who Magazine.

Russell is also coming back to the show as the head taking over from Chris Chibnall as he bows out.

Doctor Who will return to the BBC later this year to mark its 60th anniversary