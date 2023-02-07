Categories
Showbiz

Former Doctor Who star admits they’re ‘envious’ over new series

Former Doctor Who star admits they're 'envious' over new series


Both David and Cathrine Tate will be starring in a series of Doctor Who special episodes.

The show returns in earnest with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa taking on the time traveller.

Ncuti has already won praise with one Doctor Who executive Joel Collins said of the star’s audition: “I just stood there, staring at him.

“I was blown away by this character who somehow embodied the Doctor, just by being there,” he added to the Doctor Who Magazine.

Russell is also coming back to the show as the head taking over from Chris Chibnall as he bows out.

Doctor Who will return to the BBC later this year to mark its 60th anniversary

if(typeof utag_data.ads.fb_pixel!==”undefined”&&utag_data.ads.fb_pixel==!0){!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);fbq(‘init’,’568781449942811′);fbq(‘track’,’PageView’)}

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.