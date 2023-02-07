Hernandez Rank? Ranking the UFC 284 Bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Hernandez



The highly anticipated lightweight matchup between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Hernandez is finally upon us at UFC 284. Both fighters bring a unique set of skills to the cage, making this one of the most intriguing matchups of the year.

Makhachev, who is currently ranked #7 in the UFC lightweight division, is coming off a dominant performance against Davi Ramos at UFC 242. The Dagestani fighter has been on a tear since joining the UFC in 2014, amassing a 7-1 record. He has been impressive in the cage, displaying a well-rounded skill set and a strong ground game.

Hernandez, who is currently ranked #15 in the lightweight division, is coming off a win over Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov. Hernandez is a dynamic striker who has shown the ability to finish fights with his powerful punches and kicks. He also has an underrated ground game, and is a dangerous submission artist.

This matchup is sure to be an exciting one, and it will go a long way in determining the future of the lightweight division. Makhachev is a rising star, and a win over Hernandez would cement his status as a top contender. On the other hand, Hernandez is looking to make a statement and prove that he belongs in the upper echelon of the division.

No matter the outcome, this fight is sure to be a classic. It will be interesting to see how these two fighters match up and how it affects the landscape of the lightweight division. Makhachev vs. Hernandez is sure to be one of the most exciting fights of the year, and it is sure to be an instant classic.



