Hogwarts Legacy – Which House To Pick And What The Differences

Hogwarts Legacy, much like the novels and movies, has four Houses for you to choose from: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. Naturally, you’ll want to select the one that you truly prefer. Still, you might want to know if there are clear distinctions among the options. Here’s our Hogwarts Legacy guide to help you choose the right House and learn about their key differences.

The Sorting Ceremony in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll get to choose a House in Hogwarts Legacy early in the campaign. This occurs after a lengthy introductory chapter, which eventually leads you to the Sorting Ceremony that’s underway. Once the Sorting Hat is placed on your character’s head, you’ll be able to make your selection based on a trait that most represents you (i.e., Daring for Gryffindor, Ambition for Slytherin, Curiosity for Ravenclaw, and Loyalty for Hufflepuff).

Do note that this can also be influenced by completing a Wizarding World quiz and linking your WB Games account, though you can still make the necessary changes based on your preference.

Immediately after that, your character’s robes will change to your House’s colors (i.e., Red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, blue for Ravenclaw, and yellow for poor ol’ Hufflepuff). After the cutscene, your character will wake up in their dorm room.

The Slytherin Common Room is located in the bowels of the dungeons, complete with a coiled serpent.

Key differences once you choose your House

These are the most noticeable differences when you choose your House in Hogwarts Legacy:

Common Room location – Both the Gryffindor and Ravenclaw Common Rooms are in their respective founder’s towers. The Hufflepuff area, meanwhile, is connected via a corridor that leads to the kitchens. Lastly, the Slytherin hub is in the dungeons.

Aesthetics, color, and design – Given the locations, you’ll notice distinctions when it comes to the aesthetics. For instance, Gryffindor shimmers with red and gold. Slytherin, given the founder’s love of snakes, has a coiled serpent that moves around as you approach the hub.

Classmates – There are various supporting NPCs that you meet and befriend as you progress further in your journey, though they also belong to their respective Houses.

The Fat Lady bars entry to the Gryffindor Common Room. Do you know the password?

Each House is based on its core principle: Gryifindors are known for their bravery, Ravenclaws for their intelligence, Hufflepuffs for their friendship, and Slytherins for their cunning. Knowing these traits may also influence your decision.

For the most part, the campaign in Hogwarts Legacy progresses normally regardless of your House selection. Essentially, you’d revisit your hub only when the game prompts you, such as when you need to sleep. Likewise, most areas of the castle are also accessible via Floo Flames, the game’s fast travel mechanic, so you don’t have to worry about having to walk great distances just to reach other areas. Still, there might be more important facets to discover later on, so we’ll update our guide accordingly.

The Ravenclaw hub is high atop a tower.

You’ve got a cozy spot if you’re a Hufflepuff.