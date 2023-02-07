Is Yellowstone ending? Latest cancellation and franchise

Yellowstone fans, assemble: reports have claimed that the beloved Western drama could end in the near future.
According to Deadline, the series is looking to wrap up and a Matthew McConaughey-led spin-off show will continue the Dutton family saga, along with several original Yellowstone cast members.
The new spin-off will join Taylor Sheridan’s expanding Yellowstone universe, including prequels 1883 and 1923.
The news comes as a shock, especially given Yellowstone star Cole Hauser’s recent comments about the future of the franchise, with the actor suggesting there’ll be at least two more…
