Love Island’s Zara ‘left in tears’ after unaired row with Tom





Zara, 25, has opened up about an unaired showdown between her and series love interest Tom Clare. The beauty was forced to head home from South Africa last week despite being a fan favourite and hoping to find a partner.

Zara claims the pair had a “massive row” which erupted when Tom, 23, approached her “raging” over her alleged behaviour towards Shaq, which he felt was to make him jealous. Zara said things erupted after they shared an “amazing day” as she described Tom “storming over” saying he needed to talk to her. The Love Island star told Grazie: “He was literally raging. I went to touch his shoulder but he squirmed away from me. ” He said, ‘The boys and everyone else have been saying all this stuff about you. Apparently, you fancy Aaron and you’ve been using Shaq to make me jealous.'”

Zara says she was left in floods of tears after the bust up which happened just before “it kicked off” in the challenge when Tom rated her love rival Olivia Hawkins, 27, as the “best face” in a game of truth or dare. Viewers were left unaware of the fall out which Zara feels was a precursor for his choices in the challenge. After the game, the pair decided to park their romance after Zara spoke to Lana Jenkins. Zara told her: “I just can’t be a***d. All the girls picked Tom. Liv picked Tom like twice. He picked Liv’s face. I’m not just some f*****g booty to you.”

She continued: ‘He’s giving me mad ick. If you don’t like me, move from me. I just don’t understand it. “One minute he’s saying he’s all for me then he wants to get to know other people? Why is he saying he likes her face?” The pair later cleared the air and decided they “weren’t on the same page” and agreed to remain friends. Tom later admitted he “would have picked her for all three but he thought it’d be boring” when referencing the game of Truth or Dare.

Speaking after her exit, Zara said of the romance: “Like a flame, we burned quick, and it was just more physical attraction. “The fact we weren’t each other’s types intrigued us to try and make a go of it, but ultimately it didn’t work out.” Sadly her departure came when she was the last girl standing during a recoupling and Tom picked Ellie, who he had previously shared a secret kiss with. Zara said of the support she had received outside the villa: “This is such a blessing. “I’ve got no regrets, I was completely myself. If I didn’t agree with something I stood up for myself – I would do that on the outside too.”

Meanwhile many fans of the ITV dating show have been left up in arms about Ron Hall’s behaviour towards Lana Jenkins. The troublesome scene played out when Ron, 26, told Lana she had “f***ed up” and made a “mistake” after she didn’t pick him. Fans took to Twitter with some even tagging TV watchdog Ofcom claiming his behaviour is “triggering”. One viewer tweeted: “@Ofcom Ron is acting in a manner that is triggering ladies all over the land, please can you look into this #LoveIsland.” Love Island airs Sunday through to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

