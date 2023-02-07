Man Utd boss Ten Hag suffers triple injury blow for Leeds

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed three injury absentees ahead of Leeds’ visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Dutchman is poised to be without midfield talisman Casemiro regardless, following the Brazilian’s controversial red card against Crystal Palace.
Big-money summer signing Antony started the win over Palace, but the boss has confirmed that he is set to miss Wednesday’s showdown through injury. Two other first-team stars have failed to return to fitness on time, with Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay also set to miss out.
McTominay’s absence may be felt particularly harshly, with United crying out for midfield options following Christian Eriksen’s injury and Casemiro’s suspension. The shortage in the middle of the park may lead to a prominent role for January signing Marcel Sabitzer, who was snapped up in a last-minute loan deal from Bayern Munich.
United fans may have held out faint hopes of welcoming Casemiro back to the starting XI on Wednesday, despite the midfielder being shown a straight red card for putting his hands around Will Hughes’ throat last time out.
Supporters feel aggrieved that nothing was done about the other skirmishes shown by replays after an altercation broke out between multiple players from both sides. Despite complaining after the game that a Palace player did something ‘even worse’ than Casemiro, Ten Hag has since suggested that an appeal is off the cards.
When asked whether the Red Devils had even considered appealing the three-match ban, the Dutchman explained: “Consider, yeah. Still it’s for me not the right decision but I don’t think we have a chance in a legal process.”
MORE TO FOLLOW
We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.
For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football. Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.
Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.
We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.
This post is originally appeared on Express UK