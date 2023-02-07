New ULEZ expansion tax will ‘burden’ drivers later this year

London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone will expand yet again on August 29, 2023, in a bid to reduce transport emissions in the capital. To mitigate the impact of the expansion on drivers, Transport for London has launched a £110million scrappage scheme to help accelerate the switch to cleaner vehicles.

Eligible applicants could receive a payment to scrap their vehicle, or choose a lower payment plus one or two TfL Annual Bus and Tram passes worth more than the payment alone.

Petrol vehicles registered after 2006 and diesel vans registered since 2016 will evade the charge, under which drivers must pay £12.50 a day to enter the zone.

Despite this, many are furious with the decision to expand the emissions-based charging zone, citing the impact it will have on drivers in surrounding areas.

The ULEZ will now include an additional five million people when it encompasses the City of London and all 32 boroughs.

READ MORE: Drivers can ensure car retains ‘value’ before number plate changes