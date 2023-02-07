of her ‘favourite players’ Bernard Tomic Gains Praise from Venus Williams as One of Her ‘Favourite Players’

Categories
In the world of professional tennis, Venus Williams is a household name. The 39-year-old American has been a dominant force in the sport since the turn of the century, winning seven Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals.

Recently, Williams was asked to list her favourite players on the ATP Tour and she included Bernard Tomic among them. Tomic, a 25-year-old Australian, is currently ranked outside the top 100 and has often been a controversial figure in the sport.

For Williams to list Tomic as one of her favourite players is a huge honour. She has been a mentor to the younger generation of players, and has often spoken about the importance of respecting the game and its history. To have her single out Tomic as one of her favourites is a testament to the respect she has for him and his abilities.

Tomic has been through some tough times in his career, and Williams’ endorsement will certainly help him in his quest to regain his form and return to the top of the game. He has already expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying he was “honoured” to receive such praise from one of the greatest players of all time.

It is clear that Williams has a lot of admiration for Tomic and his game, and this is a great example of the respect and admiration that exists between the greats of the sport. It is an honour for Tomic to be listed among Williams’ favourite players, and it is an endorsement that could help him get back to the top of the game.

