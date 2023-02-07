Pregnant Gemma Atkinson lifts weights in gym despite growing baby

Gemma Atkinson, 38, is expecting her second child with partner Gorka Marquez, whom she met on Strictly Come Dancing several years ago.

Gorka was so proud of his rapidly blooming wife that he shared a video of the pair working out together, her baby bump clearly proving no barrier to her fitness goals.

The NHS website states that lifting light weights and moderately exercising is not unsafe during pregnancy, and that remaining physically active while carrying the baby can sometimes reduce the chance of complications during labour.

A trauma-free labour is something Gemma will be hoping for, after her first birth – with daughter Mia in 2019 – ended with an emergency C-section followed by extensive haemorrhaging.

Despite almost dying in childbirth the first time around, the courageous model and fitness influencer has shaken off the nerves and is preparing for baby number two with a cheerful and positive attitude.