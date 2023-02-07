Putin amasses ammunition for ‘full-scale offensive at any time’

Russia’s major spring offensive is “expected at any time”, a Ukrainian governor has claimed, as Putin’s Armed Forces appear to be hoarding ammunition to maximise their strike force.

The governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, told a Ukrainian television on Monday that after February 15, they expect Russia to launch its renewed attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also suggested Putin will be looking to do “something symbolic” for the anniversary of the invasion on February 24.

The nine-day window could prove to be seminal to the direction of the war, particularly in the eastern regions, where it is expected Russian forces will concentrate their attacks.

Mr Gaidai said: “We are seeing more and more (Russian) reserves being deployed in our direction, we are seeing more equipment being brought in.

“They bring ammunition that is used differently than before – it is not round-the-clock shelling anymore. They are slowly starting to save, getting ready for a full-scale offensive.

“It will most likely take them 10 days to gather reserves. After Feb. 15 we can expect (this offensive) at any time.”