Raducanu set strict goals to keep dreams alive after game

Emma Raducanu has been told that she must set smaller goals if she wants to return to the top of tennis as she continues to build back from her latest ankle injury setback. The 20-year-old won the 2021 US Open and peaked at a career-high of No 10 last year but has suffered with a number of physical issues and since dropped outside of the top 70. And Olympic champion Monica Puig has offered Raducanu some advice in her quest to slowly climb back up the rankings.

Raducanu is bidding to slowly return to the upper echelons of tennis following her breakout 2021 US Open win. The Brit won her first and only title at the Grand Slam tournament in what was just her fourth-ever professional event and has since been trying to adjust to life on the pro tour full-time, finding herself set back by a number of injuries in her freshman 2022 season.

After a block of physical work with Andy Murray’s former strength trainer Jez Green over the off-season, the world No 80 is hoping to trying and climb up the ladder in a more conventional way this time around though her plans were derailed when she turned her ankle at her season-opening tournament in Auckland, then making it to the second-round of the Australian Open with little preparation. With Raducanu next set to play at the end of this month, retired pro Puig has offered her some advice on setting some new goals in her young career.

“Not necessarily big ones because she won that Grand Slam title, but she hasn’t been able to string many results together in a row,” the former world No 27 told Sky Sports. Puig herself experienced something of a breakout at the 2016 Olympics when she won the gold medal in women’s singles seemingly out of nowhere, and told the 20-year-old what type of aims she should have at this point in her career.

