returns India’s Tour of Australia to Face Shock as Steve Smith Returns

The upcoming India tour of Australia is set to be one of the most highly anticipated cricket series of the year. With the return of former captain Steve Smith, the Aussies are expected to put up a tough challenge for the Indian team.

The Australian team has been in good form in recent months, with a 3-1 series win over New Zealand in their last outing. They will be looking to build on this success in India, and the return of Smith is likely to be a big boost for their chances.

The Aussies are expected to be a formidable force in the series, and there is a good chance that they could pull off a shock 3-1 victory. Smith’s return to the team will give them a huge boost, as he is one of the most experienced players in the squad. His presence in the batting line-up will be invaluable, and he will be looking to make a big impact in the series.

The Aussies have a strong bowling attack, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins leading the way. Starc has been in excellent form in recent months, and he will be looking to continue his good form in India. Cummins has also been in good form, and he will be looking to make an impact in the series.

The Aussies also have a strong batting line-up, with the likes of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith all capable of making big scores. Warner and Finch have been in excellent form in recent months, and Smith’s return will be a huge boost for the team.

Overall, the Aussies are expected to be a tough challenge for the Indian team. With the return of Steve Smith and a strong bowling attack, the Aussies could pull off a shock 3-1 victory in the series. It will be an exciting series, and one that could have a huge impact on the international cricketing landscape.



