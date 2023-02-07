Shamima Begum should be ‘given chance’ to return says old ISIS

In The Shamima Begum Story, set to air on BBC Two, investigative journalist Josh Baker follows Shamima’s journey.

The synopsis reads: “At 15, Shamima Begum left London to join the terror group Islamic State.

“It made global headlines. Four years later, pregnant with her third child, Begum emerged from the ashes of the so-called caliphate, desperate to come home.

“But she showed little remorse for her time with the group. For the first time, she’s given her account of what happened since 2014 to investigative journalist Josh Baker.”

