The world’s best family friendly destination is ‘a beautiful

A BA spokesperson said: “In addition to its rich historical heritage, Krakow also offers plenty for parents to enjoy with young children, including the theme park Engerylandia and History Land, an interactive museum that uses LEGO and virtual reality to tell stories about Poland’s history.”

Portugal’s capital city, Lisbon, was ranked the second best destination in the world for families with toddlers.

The spokesperson said: “Younger members of the family can get a taste of history in one of Europe’s oldest cities by trying Portugal’s famously delicious pasteis de nata, or learn about science and technology at Lisbon’s Science Museum.”

Britons might struggle with the pram in Lisbon, as it is one of Europe’s hilliest cities, packed with cobbled streets.

