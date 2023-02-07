Categories
Travel

The world’s best family friendly destination is ‘a beautiful

The world’s best family friendly destination is 'a beautiful


A BA spokesperson said: “In addition to its rich historical heritage, Krakow also offers plenty for parents to enjoy with young children, including the theme park Engerylandia and History Land, an interactive museum that uses LEGO and virtual reality to tell stories about Poland’s history.”

Portugal’s capital city, Lisbon, was ranked the second best destination in the world for families with toddlers.

The spokesperson said: “Younger members of the family can get a taste of history in one of Europe’s oldest cities by trying Portugal’s famously delicious pasteis de nata, or learn about science and technology at Lisbon’s Science Museum.”

Britons might struggle with the pram in Lisbon, as it is one of Europe’s hilliest cities, packed with cobbled streets.

READ MORE: UK’s most romantic camping destination is ‘beautiful’

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.