Tottenham ‘decide on selling Harry Kane to Man Utd’ this summer





Kane on Sunday became just the third player to hit 200 Premier League goals after scoring the winner against Manchester City. It also saw him move ahead of Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time top goalscorer on 267 strikes. The England captain now has his sights set on breaking Alan Shearer’s record of 260. He is just eight behind catching Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney, who he could overtake this season given he has 17 in 22 top-flight appearances so far in 2022-23. Premier League rivals United are showing interest in a move for the 29-year-old as they look to land a goalscoring No 9 in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club before the New Year while Anthony Martial has long battled injury problems. With Kane down to the final year of his deal at the end of the season, United are sniffing around a potential deal. But The Times say Spurs have no interest whatsoever in selling arguably their greatest ever player to the Red Devils. MUST READ: Arsenal target Declan Rice ‘sounding out’ key Gunners info amid links

The report adds that United may already know they would encounter difficulties in trying to sign Kane. That’s because it is said there are still bad memories lingering of the deal that took Dimitar Berbatov to Old Trafford in 2008 for £30m. At one point in United’s lengthy pursuit, Spurs submitted a year’s worth of evidence to the Premier League to support their complaint that their rivals had “disgraceful” and had “interfered” with Berbatov. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has been installed as an alternative target by Erik ten Hag’s team. And frontman Kane has even suggested he could yet sign a new deal with his north London employers in spite of having yet to win a trophy with the club. Kane looked to force a move to City in the summer of 2021 to try and satisfy a desire for silverware. The attempt was unsuccessful though with City unwilling to pay the £120m-plus that Spurs wanted. DON’T MISS…

Chelsea backed to repeat Mudryk hijack with £30m bid for Mitoma

Liverpool ‘eyeing £44m deal’ for Williams despite clear Klopp issue

Casemiro has wrong name on Man Utd shirt due to superstition

He has remained at Spurs since and should he wish to break Shearer’s Premier League scoring record, may have no choice but to remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kane said after the win over City: “It’s always there in the back of my mind but I just take it game by game, season by season. “It’s definitely there to be broken and I’m feeling good and feeling fit so we’ll see what happens.” While Shearer reacted: “If he stays fit and stays in this country then he’ll do it. It’s just a matter of when. He’s doing what great goalscorers do, and there aren’t many better than him. “I’m a huge fan of his. He’s a phenomenal player, a master of what he does, and his hunger for goals is as good as ever. It’s going to go one day, so if it goes [to Kane] then I’ll be the first to shake his hand.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



