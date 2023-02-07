Valorant gets a big new patch: What’s new in Valorant update 6.02

Valorant fans can download a brand new update for the popular PC game. The new Valorant update 6.02 attempts to even things up for people with slower internet connections. Specfically, developer Riot Games has lowered server rewind values, which means players with low ping will feel less like they are getting shot when moving behind cover. Needless to say, the new update also makes a host of bug fixes, which you can see in the patch notes below.
GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES
• Adjusted max server rewind limit down to 140 ms from 200 ms.
– If you only play in games where everyone’s ping is low, you shouldn’t even notice this change.
– In other cases, the impact from this change will be subtle, and most of you won’t notice the difference.
– That being said, we expect to see the following changes in gameplay patterns:
– Playing against players with high ping should feel less like you’re getting shot after moving behind cover by a bullet fired earlier
– Players playing with high ping may start to experience hit registration inaccuracy
– These behaviors already exist in VALORANT, but we are shifting the needle for what we consider “high ping” to be less generous.
– We hope that this change reduces the frustration players feel when playing against high ping players and continues to minimize the impact of networking conditions on gameplay.
SOCIAL UPDATES
• Voice Evaluation Beta (North America/English-only)
– Last year we began a background launch of the Riot Voice Evaluation (RVE) in North America.
– RVE will now move into a limited beta phase that will enhance our behavioral reports data collection capabilities and improve the impact of our comms related behavioral interventions.
BUGS
Agents
• Potentially fixed bug with KAY/O’s Zero/point (E) not showing the correct enemies that it has suppressed (please let us know if you see further issues here)
• Pathfinding has been improved on Raze’s Boom Bot (C) when chasing an enemy. It can now more consistently jump up small heights and will do so with smoother movement
• Fixed a bug with Boom Bot (C) getting stuck in a wall and rapidly shaking while making a loud noise. It will now bounce off the wall per usual
• Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Fakeout (C) could get stuck in mid-air in various locations
• Fixed bug where Cypher’s Neural Theft (X) would only reveal one time if he had been killed or the round had changed during a previous cast
• Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Neural Theft (X) reveals would be interrupted when he was killed after it had been deployed
Maps
• Players will no longer make footstep audio when dropping from Lotus B site platform to the fountain
• Lotus door volume has been lowered further (we lowered in 6.01 as well) during the rotation phase
• On Lotus, players next to each other while rotating door…rotates should feel smoother
• On Lotus, fixed an issue where players were spawning on the wrong side of barrier near C site if standing on rotating door at round end
• On Fracture, fixed a bug where the “Paul Delmann” badge could be stuck on the screen after Buy Phase ends
Weapons
• Fixed an issue where Frenzy and Bulldog reload audio is quieter than other weapons in third person
Social
• Fixed a bug that caused voice chat to no longer function when disconnected from the internet for less than 60 seconds
• If the internet is disconnected for 60 seconds or less, you will be able to reconnect to voice chat without having to relaunch the game.
