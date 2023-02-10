La Jolla Country Day boasts two more McDonald’s All-Americans on

Of the eight women in San Diego named as McDonald’s All-Americans, five of them played at La Jolla Country Day under Coach Terri Bamford.

SAN DIEGO — La Jolla Country Day’s women’s basketball team is known as a powerhouse and this year is no different. In fact, this year the school has two McDonald’s All-Americans on the same team.

Senior Guard Jada Williams told CBS 8, “I mean we dreamed about this moment. I think every basketball player dreamed about being a McDonald’s All-American from the time they start playing basketball. So all the little workouts and everything just added up and you got to fulfill one of the biggest dream that we’ve had.”

When asked about the honor, Senior forward Breya Cunningham said, “It’s a pretty big deal, like I was proud of myself, like it’s a big accomplishment to be named a McDonald’s All-American.

Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams are just the seventh and eighth girls ever from San Diego to be named McDonald’s All-American’s.

Head coach Terri Bamford said, “I’m just super proud of them both. I mean our whole team, right? But especially them you know? They put a lot of work into it. As a kid you have a dream and to see that dream come alive is pretty special.”

Jada Williams says it is exciting to be able to mark her legacy in San Diego, but she is just following in the footsteps of those who have already made it. Of the eight women in San Diego named as McDonald’s All-Americans, five of them played at La Jolla Country Day under Coach Terri Bamford. Those names include Candace Wiggins, Kelsey Plum, Te-Hina Paopao and now Breya Cunninghan and Jada Williams. Coach Bamford says all of them were incredibly driven and their work ethic is off the chart. Oh, and they are supremely competitive.

Before Breya and Jada take the court as All-Americans, they have their sights set on a title. Jada said they want to finish the business they didn’t last year.

After high school the two will head east to play for the University of Arizona Wildcats.

