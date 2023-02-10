Strictly’s Johannes Radebe laments being branded ‘disgusting’ for

Johannes’ show Entitled Freedom will tell the story of his early dancing beginnings in South Africa.

Through music and dance the dazzling show charts his meteoric rise that saw him become one of Strictly’s most popular and charismatic professional dancers.

Johannes draws on his South African culture and influences for the show.

He promised that the tour will have all the elements you would expect of African dances but performed with a twist.

He said of performing dances influenced by his native homeland on the tour: “We’re a dancing nation. Sad, happy, we dance,”

He continued: “[We will be performing] pantsula, gumboot, kizomba, and traditional Zulu dance – as well as ballroom and Latin with a twist”.