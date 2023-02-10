You season 4 will return for part 2 next month

In total, You’s fourth outing is going to consist of 10 episodes, with part two also containing five instalments.

There will be a little wait before the next lot of episodes arrive on Netflix, with You season four part two coming out on Thursday, March 9.

After this date, all 10 instalments of You series four will be ready to watch, as well as the previous three seasons, which remain on the streamer.

Given the midseason cliffhanger, subscribers are going to be eager to find out what happens next.