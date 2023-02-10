Categories
Showbiz

You season 4 will return for part 2 next month

You season 4 will return for part 2 next month


In total, You’s fourth outing is going to consist of 10 episodes, with part two also containing five instalments.

There will be a little wait before the next lot of episodes arrive on Netflix, with You season four part two coming out on Thursday, March 9.

After this date, all 10 instalments of You series four will be ready to watch, as well as the previous three seasons, which remain on the streamer.

Given the midseason cliffhanger, subscribers are going to be eager to find out what happens next.

if(typeof utag_data.ads.fb_pixel!==”undefined”&&utag_data.ads.fb_pixel==!0){!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);fbq(‘init’,’568781449942811′);fbq(‘track’,’PageView’)}

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.