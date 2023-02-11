Arsenal team news as Mikel Arteta to make two changes vs





Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could make up to three changes for the visit of Brentford on Saturday. The Gunners are aiming to get back on track following their shock defeat to relegation-threatened Everton. Express Sport looks at the XI Arteta is expected to pick at the Emirates.

Goalkeeper – Ramsdale Aaron Ramsdale has kept just two home clean sheets in the Premier League this season. The England international made a mistake in the last match on home turf against Manchester United. But he didn’t do much wrong against Everton and will continue to keep up his 100 per cent record of starting every league game this campaign. Ramsdale will be attempting to keep Ivan Toney at bay, with the striker looking to add to his 13 goals. READ MORE: Aubameyang’s Chelsea nightmare: Arsenal taunts, Barcelona snub, Potter ‘shock’

Attack – Saka, Nketiah, Trossard Gabriel Martinelli has had a dip in form of late. The Brazilian isn’t scoring but is also not having the same impact on a game as he was earlier in the campaign. Leandro Trossard could well be handed his full league debut for the Gunners. He has impressed in his appearances so far since his January move from Brighton. Eddie Nketiah remains the only fit striker available and will start again. Bukayo Saka is set to make it 57 starts in the last 60 league games. Arsenal expected XI vs Brentford in full: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard. Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here

