Doctor’s three tips for living longer – ‘preserve your youth’

How long we live is determined by a myriad of factors. While some of these are completely beyond our control, there are others that we can influence. An expert shared three of these we can start implementing now to boost the chances of a longer life.

Chief executive officer and founder of the Uda longevity drink, Doctor Avi Roy, spoke with Express.co.uk to explain more. Cold exposure He said: “Incorporating cold exposure practices into your daily routine increases resilience and improves your overall health. “For example, plunging in an ice bath is practised regularly by athletes due to its fast-healing benefits – the below zero degree temperature and pressure causes constriction of blood vessels, meaning it helps flush lactic acid and reduces fluid accumulation from the affected tissue. “All-in-all, an ice bath can speed up the recovery process, helping you make a quick return to your active lifestyle. READ MORE: Robin Hood star Richard Greene suddenly collapsed from a deadly cardiac arrest

“Forms of cold-exposure therapy, such as cryotherapy can help boost brain health as well. “Research suggests that standing in cold temperature tanks for a short amount of time can prevent age-related forms of cognitive decline, such as dementia. “The temperature reduces inflammation and oxidative stress, which are two leading factors of brain function.” Invest in your air quality “Prioritising air and water filtration in your space, as well as a UV-C light to kill bacteria and viruses are both ways of making sure that your environment is conducive to your wellbeing,” Dr Roy said. DON’T MISS

While the current life expectancy for people in the UK is 81 years, 46 percent of those surveyed said they did not think they would make it past 80. However, 55 percent said they would like to see their 80s. And 42 percent believed they do not have control over how they will age. Forty six percent agreed that their genetics are the overriding influence on how long their life will be.

