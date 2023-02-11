Fergie shows ‘attention-seeking’ behaviour contrasting Camilla





The connection was reportedly reinforced over Christmas after the Duchess of York was, surprisingly, welcomed to join the Royal Family for the traditional celebrations at Sandringham. For years, her ex-husband Prince Andrew would take their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to the celebrations, but not Sarah. In 2022, however, the Duchess was a guest not only there for Christmas lunch, but also for the following day's shoot. A source said: "Camilla likes Sarah. They're both gentry. They share a love of horses and Fergie will be smart enough to play the game with Camilla and realise she is the power behind the King. That she must be nice to them and support them," they told The Daily Mail. Judi James, a professional body language expert, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to explain the similarities between the two royal women.

She asked: "Is Fergie's rumoured fondness and admiration for Queen Camilla part of a long-term plan of sucking up by stealth to get back into the royal fold, or do the two women really have the kind of complementary personality traits that might help forge a genuine friendship? "On the surface, their body language signals would put them at odds. Fergie is a long-term fan of spontaneous, attention-seeking behaviour, including her trait of wide-eyed gurning facial expressions, a rather country-style walk and a wide-mouthed, wrinkled-nose infectious laugh that all seem to add up to make her appear an open book, although prone to the kind of clumsier public moments that royals like Diana and Kate have always managed to avoid. "Camilla is caution turned into an art form. She barely moves in public without eye-checking her husband and other people nearby. Where Fergie tends to be a risk-taking instigator when it comes to movement and poses, Camilla is a copier who prefers to get things right." However, although the two women seem "a world away" from each other, Judi does admit there are similarities between Fergie and Camilla.

Judi opined: "Fergie's fun-loving smiles are a world away from Camilla's suppressed and often self-effacing-looking smiles, with the corners of her mouth often turning down and a lot of muscle compressions keeping them from looking uninhibited in any way. "What the two women do share though are signals of underlying wariness and anxiety. Fergie's wariness and nerves developed after she left the Firm and are now obvious at royal events like her daughter's wedding, where she had the eyes of Prince Philip boring into her back. "Camilla's signals of wary anxiety arrived in the Firm with her. Like Fergie, she was persona non grata in terms of Philip and other members of the Royal Family and like Fergie, she has had to graft to work her way to where she is today." The two wives of royal Princes, and now a King in Camilla's case, definitely have similarities, but there is another royal that could potentially come between them.

Judi claimed: “Both women seem to be fans of the stealth approach, although while Camilla is now awaiting her coronation, Fergie is still grateful for an invite at Christmas. “The biggest block to any genuine bonding could be Diana. Fergie claims Diana as her best friend, which should make Camilla the enemy. “But if Fergie does nail her flag to Diana’s memory and act like her avenging angel it would make her biggest and possibly only royal ally Harry. “So a swift about-face in a bid to survive and thrive at court would not be unlikely behaviour, even from a woman who has always seemed to rate loyalty highly.”

However, it is noteworthy that the two royal women could share similarities in their personal lives that the public does not see. Judi suggested: “Perhaps Fergie and Camilla are more similar than they seem when they are out of the public eye. Both lack the ability to compete with the levels of perfection and elegance created by both Diana and Kate. “Both know what lurking on the outside of the Firm with intense dislike from the top feels like. And both seem to have a similar presence socially among friends. “Camilla seems to surround herself with more controversial and outspoken personalities and celebrities and Fergie would certainly fit the bill. Both seem to have a rather earthy appeal and both seem to place loyalty to their royal brothers high on their list of priorities.”

