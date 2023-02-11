King Charles makes ‘exception’ to no PDA rule with key royal

The expert stated: “The couple turned up in the team colours for Kate’s carol concert in December, with Zara wearing the matching shade of burgundy.”

Judi continued: “The body language between Kate and the Tindalls suggests she has found a form of relationship replacement from this almost filter-free couple who seem, as Harry once did, to epitomise playful fun.

“Their children are clearly good friends, which would always reflect long periods of time spent together by the parents, along with Peter Philip’s girls, and Kate’s insistence on her children being allowed to play and have fun whenever possible at even the most public royal events, like Louis’s playfulness at the Jubilee, suggests some influence from the Tindalls, who seem to balance fun with the kind of royal decorum that is needed now and again.”