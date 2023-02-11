Millions of Britons set to receive £301 payment as soon as this

The Government has unveiled new details about further cost of living support payments designed to help Britons this year, and into 2024. The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) has already said the first payment of £301 will arrive in bank accounts this spring and will be followed by other payments during the 2023/24 financial year.

Mel Stride, work and pensions secretary, said the payments are to help people all over the UK.

They are intended to provide “consistent and substantial support” for those who require it most.

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, added: “These payments are the next part of the significant support we are providing through this challenging time, with millions of vulnerable households receiving £900 directly into their bank accounts this financial year alongside additional help for pensioners and those with disabilities.

“This latest payment will provide some temporary relief, but the best thing we can do to help families and businesses is to stick to the plan to halve inflation this year.”

