Pep Guardiola claims Steven Gerrard slip is ‘Man City’s fault’

Pep Guardiola has once again launched a passionate defence of Manchester City – claiming some of the Premier League’s most iconic moments belong to the Citizens. The Spaniard has been defending his side of any wrongdoing as they continue to face scrutiny after being charged with 115 alleged breaches of Premier League rules.

But Guardiola feels City have more than played their part in some of the greatest chapters in Premier League history – something that can never be taken away from them even if they are hit with sanctions. Guardiola said ahead of the visit of Aston Villa: “Come on… [Man City’s emotions over the years] Belong to us, absolutely. Regardless of the sentence, it belongs to us. “The moment from Sergio Aguero, with [Mario] Balotelli slipping [it through]. I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping…” The City boss then added on Gerrard’s high-profile blunder against Chelsea in April 2014 that effectively cost Liverpool the title… READ MORE: Erik ten Hag ‘tells Mason Greenwood chances of Man Utd return’ in private phone call

While Guardiola has helped deliver magic on the field, he is also now delivering off the pitch in the press conference suite as he continues to face difficult questions over City’s future. Earlier this week, the 52-year-old took aim at the nine Premier League clubs that tried to get City kicked out of the Champions League in 2020 when the club were accused of breaking Financial Fair Play regulations. When asked if he believed City’s rivals were behind their latest charges, Guardiola added: Go to the chairman, CEOs, Daniel Levy, ask them. “These 19 Premier League have set a precedent. What they [rival PL clubs] have done to us, be careful with that. “Be careful in the future. Many clubs can make suggestions and there are a lot of clubs that can be accused, like we have been accused.”

Guardiola is seemingly taking no prisoners after also reaffirming he now wants to stay at Manchester City “more than ever.” “Hopefully the reason they are going to sack me is the results,” said Guardiola, when asked how motivated he was to continue managing City. “It is the reason managers take the position or leave it. I am not moving from this seat. I can assure you, more than ever I want to stay. Sometimes I have doubts, seven years already is a long time. Now I don’t want to go. “Not because people say ‘they lied to you, Pep’. They didn’t lie to me. Look what happened with UEFA. It is the same case. Why should I don’t trust my people? The CEOs of the 19 [Premier League] clubs, not my people.”

