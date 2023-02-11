Categories
Piers Morgan blasts Sam Smith as ‘over-thirsty for attention’ at

“It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith.”

Piers vented that the singer “who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called ‘they'”, was dressed as Satan during his performance wearing an all red outfit with devil horns.

Before Sam took to the stage, Madonna said: “If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problem, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely on to something.”

Piers continued: “What if they — OK, me — just call you, Madonna, a toe-curling, embarrassing shambles of a once-great pop star, now best suited for annual appearances on Halloween?

“And what if they — OK, me again — think Sam ‘Satan’ Smith’s desperation for attention is now fueled by a demented desire to be just as pathetically vulgar and repellent as the aging disgracefully Material Girl?”

