Tate Britain protest sees clash as gallery hosts Drag Queen story

Around 30 demonstrators have clashed with similar number of counter-protesters outside Tate Britain during a protest against a drag queen story event for children organised by the London art gallery. Tate Britain was hosting a story time by children’s author and drag queen Aida H Dee at the Millbank attraction.

It is understood the protest is being led by the far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative. Protesters held signs reading, “No drag for kids!”, “Leave our kids alone!” and “groom dogs not children!” A separate group of demonstrators led by groups including Stand Up To Racism, the Socialist Workers’ Party, and Transgender Action Block were also outside the gallery in support of the story-telling. Its supporters held signs reading: “Don’t let the far right divide us” and “Trans rights now”. The Transgender Action Block called on people to join a counter protest, but said “these people are dangerous” and encouraged attendees to not be “identifiable”. The Metropolitan Police said one person has been arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer outside the gallery.

No injuries have been reported and officers remained at the scene until the protest finished just after 3pm, according to the force. Piers Corbyn, brother of the former Labour leader, was also in attendance. The Tate was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK on Saturday, with tales told by Aida H Dee, who the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”. The event was organised to engage children’s creativity and love for reading stories, according to the event’s description. Writing on Twitter, the drag queen said the day had been “proper emotional”, adding five protesters had gained entry to the Tate and “caused a disruption” in parts of the building, but they did not affect the readings. Aida tweeted: “5 haters made it into the Tate. They caused a disruption. BUT not to Drag Story Hour UK… They made a fuss elsewhere in the building, not where the show was!! SHOW 2 went swimmingly!!!”

Aida had been staging three story-telling sessions on Saturday, at 11 am, noon and 2 pm. Photos of the event show dozens of parents with their children attending the show. Human-rights organisations have condemned the protest, with the Stand Up to Racism activist group tweeting: “Don’t let the fascists target LGBT+ communities #NeverAgain.” The drag queen, whose real name is Sab Samuel, has been on a tour called Drag Queen Story Hour UK. In an open letter to the Tate’s board of trustees, Conservative party life peer Emma Nicholson branded the event as both “propaganda” and “nonsense on stilts.” Baroness Nicholson said: “Having adults read to children is a wonderful thing, of course, but why does it have to be a man pretending to be a woman?” The MP concluded the letter by saying: “These are children. Are they to be offered entertainment by murderers, paedophiles, terrorists, furries and other fetishists so their parents have to explain why they cannot be left with the kooky, colourful cartoon character they have seen promoted?”

More than 14,000 people signed a petition against the event that was started by the organisation Art Not Propaganda. The petition states that Tate is answerable to the public as a state-funded institution and calls on Tate to stop pushing “gender ideology” on young people. A spokesperson for the Tate said at the time: “We do not programme artists in order to promote particular points of view, nor to reconcile differing points of view. “Our galleries offer a broad programme and visitors have the freedom to choose which aspects of it they engage with.” Express.co.uk has contacted Tate Britain and the Metropolitan Police for comment. MORE TO FOLLOW…

