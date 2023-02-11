The Last Of Us’ Lamar Johnson Talks Fighting Infected And

Another The Last of Us episode has debuted and, as such, more heartbreak has played out on our televisions. Seemingly each week, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) find themselves in the middle of a devastating situation and the fifth installment of the HBO series’ first season was no different–especially after introducing game characters Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Montreal Woodard) into the mix.
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of HBO’s The Last of Us. If you haven’t watched it yet, head over to HBO Max now to catch up.