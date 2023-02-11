Categories
Watch Party for UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Live Stream

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, as well as special guests such as Shaheen Al-Shatti and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman to watch along with UFC 284. The main event of the night will be a champion vs. champion fight between lightweight champ Islam Makhachev and featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, which will determine who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The co-main event will be Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett to crown a new interim featherweight champion. Additionally, Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown will face off in a pivotal welterweight showdown. The live watch party begins at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT – watch it in the video above.

