Back to the Future deleted scene details shared by Marvin Berry

Harry continued: “Michael J Fox is like one of the nicest people you could ever meet and we did get to share a beer and cigarette in his trailer We had lots of time to hang out and just talk. He was so accessible.”

The Marvin Berry actor was amazed at how well the Marty star could play the electric guitar, claiming Johnny B Goode would have sounded great even without the overdub.

Four years after Back to the Future was a mega-hit and he found himself on a recreation of the same 1955 set for Part II’s time travel shenanigans when Doc and Marty were trying to avoid bumping into their other selves.

He said: “It was totally unexpected and out of the blue! They were also shooting Back to the Future Part III at the same time. So there were sets that could overlap in the soundstage on the backlot of Universal. So you could walk a few hundred feet and see the Western DeLorean and [mine shaft] tunnels. It was like, ‘What’s that?!’”

The actor then went on to reveal a deleted scene from Back to the Future Part II that could well have disrupted the space-time continuum.

