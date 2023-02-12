Call the Midwife season 12 episode 7 cast

The official episode for season 12, episode seven, of Call the Midwife, reads: “Everyone is looking forward to Trixie and Matthew’s wedding and a bonny baby competition brings the community together.

“It’s not all good news, however, as the team learns about a pregnant woman and her family living in a cramped caravan, while a worrying disease outbreak directly impacts the residents of Nonnatus House.”

After this, there will be just one more episode left to air before the 12th series comes to a close.

Call the Midwife season 12 concludes on Sunday, February 18, on BBC One.