choke Yair Rodriguez Triumphs at UFC 284 with Triangle Choke Submission of Josh Emmett

At UFC 284, Yair Rodriguez pulled off a stunning submission victory over Josh Emmett with a triangle choke. Rodriguez, who was coming off a five-round decision loss to Jeremy Stephens, made sure to make a statement in his return to the octagon.

The fight started off with Rodriguez taking the center of the octagon and controlling the pace. He was able to land a few strikes and kicks, but Emmett was able to stay in the pocket and return some strikes of his own. As the round progressed, Rodriguez was able to take Emmett down and secure a triangle choke. Emmett tried to fight out of it, but Rodriguez had a tight grip and eventually forced the tap.

The victory was a huge one for Rodriguez, as it proved that he could still compete at the highest level of mixed martial arts. He showed off his striking and grappling skills, and put on a great performance. Emmett was unable to get anything going, and eventually succumbed to the triangle choke.

This was a big win for Rodriguez, and he will surely be looking to continue his winning ways in the near future. He has shown that he can compete with the best of the best, and with this win, he is sure to be a top contender in the featherweight division.



