E-scooter company calls on Government to set date for law change

A new vehicle category should eliminate the need for all riders to have either provisional or full driving licences, opening up micromobility to more riders.

It was suggested that the insurance required for an e-scooter could be brought in line with the regulations in place for electric bikes.

This would benefit all as insurance companies could create policies which are better suited to e-scooters.

Currently, operators involved in e-scooter and e-bike trials must provide Motor Third Party Liability insurance, as is the case for all motor vehicles.