E-scooter company calls on Government to set date for law change

E-scooter company calls on Government to set date for law change
A new vehicle category should eliminate the need for all riders to have either provisional or full driving licences, opening up micromobility to more riders. 

It was suggested that the insurance required for an e-scooter could be brought in line with the regulations in place for electric bikes.

This would benefit all as insurance companies could create policies which are better suited to e-scooters.

Currently, operators involved in e-scooter and e-bike trials must provide Motor Third Party Liability insurance, as is the case for all motor vehicles.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

