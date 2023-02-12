Categories
Celebrities

Eminem’s body double Ryan Shepard dies aged 40 after he’s hit by

Eminem's body double Ryan Shepard dies aged 40 after he's hit by
Spread the love
        


Shepard also took the stage with Eminem for his 2002 Anger Management Tour and on his Japan and Europe tour the year after.

Besides live music, Shepard also appeared in D12’s music video for Purple Hills as Eminem’s stunt double.

Shepard wasn’t only a star in the music industry, his brother Kyle told the outlet that he was incredibly intelligent.

He went on to work at Disney as a ride mechanical engineer and later landed a job with Elon Musk’s SpaceX as a test automation engineer.

 

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.