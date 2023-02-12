Eminem’s body double Ryan Shepard dies aged 40 after he’s hit by

Shepard also took the stage with Eminem for his 2002 Anger Management Tour and on his Japan and Europe tour the year after.

Besides live music, Shepard also appeared in D12’s music video for Purple Hills as Eminem’s stunt double.

Shepard wasn’t only a star in the music industry, his brother Kyle told the outlet that he was incredibly intelligent.

He went on to work at Disney as a ride mechanical engineer and later landed a job with Elon Musk’s SpaceX as a test automation engineer.