Five Chinese zodiac signs most likely to be rich

Chinese astrology dictates that peoples’ personality traits, compatibility and luck are determined by their zodiac sign. Which five animals are most likely to be rich?

Pig (1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031) According to Chinese astrology, Pig is “the most blessed sign in Chinese zodiac”, so is most likely to acquire a lot of wealth. Regardless of their start in life, Pig can enjoy a relatively “carefree” existence and still come into money – they won’t have to work exceptionally hard. “Pig is far and away the richest sign among the twelve Chinese animals.” READ MORE: Chinese zodiac sign risks being ‘deeply broken’ in relationships

Horse (1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026) Unlike Pig, Horse works hard for their dosh, utilising their “proactive, creative” nature to make their money. Horse’s self-motivation and “unwillingness to be outdone” can also help them on their moneymaking journey. “In the eyes of Horse people, only hard work can bring them progress and more rewards.” But that’s not to say Horse doesn’t have a little bit of luck – this sign is “born with good fortune” and opportunities often fall into their lap. DON’T MISS…

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) When it comes to Rat, “where there is a will, there is a way”. This zodiac sign may have “unorthodox” ideas about how to make money, but with their drive and passion they will certainly achieve it. When Rat sets their mind to something – particularly money related – “nothing could shake them out of their conviction”. According to Chinese astrology, “a family with a Rat sign is more likely to become wealthy”. READ MORE: Charles’ coronation may be ‘cancelled’ amid royal ‘crisis’ – claims

Monkey (1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028) According to Chinese astrology, “Monkey usually has many ways to get rich in their life”. “In business, Monkeys would focus on the important things with less regard for nonessentials, and they can always keep one step ahead and seize the opportunity to earn money easily.” Another smart way Monkey makes financial gain is through their friends, as they make great connections which in turn reaps rewards aplenty. The more people around them the more informed they are, and because of their social butterfly status “they can earn like a snow ball”, as reported by Your Chinese Astrology.

