Girl rescued after spending 150 hours under rubble from Turkey

A two-year-old girl has been rescued after spending 150 hours stuck under rubble as Turkey and Syria remain in crisis. The young child was later transferred to a hospital in Adana in southern Turkey.

Images show the little girl being cared for by medical teams. Turkey and Syria were hit by a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday. The death toll is approaching 30,000 at the time of writing and is expected to rise. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Pazarcik district, Kahramanmaraş province, southern Turkey. Around 30 miles to the south is Gaziantep, a city of more than two million people that have been severely impacted by the disaster.

Other cities have also suffered devastation, including Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir, and Kilis. In Syria, Aleppo and Hama were among the cities also severely damaged. The earthquake struck at around 4am on Monday, and now millions have been left without homes. Temporary accommodation is being used to try and help those who have been displaced. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced growing criticism for his handling of the crisis both before and after the earthquake struck.

Soli Ozel, lecturer at Kadir Has University in Istanbul. told NPR this week: “This government was just not prepared.” Mr Ozel said it’s not just a “near-total incompetence on preparedness on the part of the government” in responding to this week’s earthquake. He continued: “To make matters worse, if that were even possible, the government is also making it almost impossible for other organizations, civil society, citizens themselves, and mayors and municipalities to actually help.” Political opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu added: “They grease their cronies’ palms with earthquake taxes. Where is that money? It’s gone.”

