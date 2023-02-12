Here’s what time the Super Bowl will actually kick off

By CBS8

Here at KFMB-TV, we strive to provide our viewers with the best news coverage and programming possible. In order to fulfill this goal we look to our viewers for their comments and ideas. So if you see something on CBS News 8 that you feel needs to be brought to our attention, please contact us immediately using the information below. Thank you for taking the time to write to CBS News 8, we will use your information to make our station that much better!

→