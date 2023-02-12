James Bulger’s mum marks 30 years since murder of ‘beautiful’ boy

Spread the love





James Bulger’s mum has marked the 30th anniversary of his murder with a touching tribute to her “beautiful” little boy. Denise Fergus said she will forever remember the two-year-old’s laughter and his dancing around the house.

Sunday marks 30 years since the toddler was killed by Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, who were both aged 10 at the time. Denise, speaking on the eve of the anniversary, said: “I will be paying my respects at James’s resting place with Stuart, my sons and close family.” She told the Mirror: “The day will be spent not thinking about what happened so tragically, but remembering our beautiful little James running around the house constantly giggling and dancing, which he loved to do.” Kym Darby, who chairs The James Bulger Memorial Trust, told the same publication: “With the anniversary weekend ahead, Denise is spending this time privately.

“They took away my older brother who I never got to meet. I would have loved to have looked up to him, asked him questions, talked to him about exams, cars, going to bars, normal stuff. “But because of those two I never got the chance. They robbed me of my childhood, in a nutshell.” He added “justice for James” meant “keeping Venables behind bars” to provide “peace of mind” for the family, particularly their mother.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab will “do everything in his power” to keep dangerous offenders in jail. An MoJ spokesperson said: “The Deputy Prime Minister will do everything in his power to keep dangerous offenders behind bars and has set out plans to overhaul the parole process and put victims at the heart of the process.” Denise and James’s father Ralph divorced in 1995 with grief having taken its toll on their relationship. She went on to marry Stuart Fergus in 1998.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



