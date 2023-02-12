Japan used balloons against US in WW2 in plot to unleash chaos

With World War Two nearing an end and the US and Britain succeeding in quashing the brutal assault of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party, Japan, aligned with Germany, took matters into its own hands, launching a series of balloons across America with the purpose of dropping bombs.

Named Fu-Go, the so-called ‘balloon bombs’ were 10 metres (33 feet) tall, with the ability to carry four 11-pound (5.0 kg) incendiary devices plus one 33-pound (15 kg) anti-personnel bomb. Their intention was to start forest fires across the Pacific Northwest of America.

Reports show that between November 1944 and April of the following year, the Imperial Japanese Army unleashed around 9,300 balloons toward their rivals, from bases on the country’s largest and most populous island of Honshu.

From there, the balloons travelled across the Pacific Ocean via the water’s jet stream at high altitudes. A “sophisticated ballast system” was employed to help the balloons maintain the correct speeds and height as they made their lethal trip toward destruction.