Leeds may hire their own Ten Hag as potential manager at Man Utd

If his trip to Leeds indicates anything, Schreuder could be looking to re-enter the world of coaching instantly. Schreuder’s Ajax assistant, Matthias Kaltenbach, left the club at the same time and would likely follow him to Leeds if he’s appointed.

The Whites will hope to confirm Marsch’s successor this coming week after sporting director Victor Orta faced rejection by Carlos Corberan, Andoni Iraola and Arne Slot.

Former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo is among Schreuder and the other favourites to enter the Leeds dugout.

