With the help of Keeper of Firearms & Artillery, Jonathan Ferguson, we’ve come to the Royal Armouries museum in the UK to learn a little more about the history and pop culture legacy of one of the most i

From Call of Duty to Battlefield, the M16 is one of the most recognisable weapons in our video games. While this iconic firearm had a troubled start to its history, it has since cemented itself as an essential part of video game arsenals, and is widely viewed as the “good-guy-gun” in western pop culture.

In this episode of Loadout, Dave Jewitt visits the Royal Armouries to talk to Keeper of Firearms & Artillery Jonathan Ferguson to chat about the iconic M16 rifle, and how it has established a reputation as the “Good Guy” gun within our pop culture.

