Meghan’s go-to travel outfit could secure you a First Class seat

Travel influencer Ceara Kirkpatrick took to TikTok to share the inside scoop on outfits most likely to get a passenger upgraded on a plane.

She told her now 318,000 followers that she recently made friends with a flight attendant who gave her an important travel tip.

She stated: “You need to look nice on every single flight. When you check in, they will literally mark you as ‘suitable for upgrade’ if you look nice and only if you look nice.

“If you’re just in sweats and look like a piece of garbage – like how I usually fly – you’ll never get upgraded.”