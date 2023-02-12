Categories
Travel

Meghan’s go-to travel outfit could secure you a First Class seat

Travel influencer Ceara Kirkpatrick took to TikTok to share the inside scoop on outfits most likely to get a passenger upgraded on a plane.

She told her now 318,000 followers that she recently made friends with a flight attendant who gave her an important travel tip.

She stated: “You need to look nice on every single flight. When you check in, they will literally mark you as ‘suitable for upgrade’ if you look nice and only if you look nice.

“If you’re just in sweats and look like a piece of garbage – like how I usually fly – you’ll never get upgraded.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

