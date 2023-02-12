Super Bowl halftime show 2023 | Time, performers, how to

If your an American Football fan and you’re willing to stay up until the early hours, then the 2023 Super Bowl should be high up on your watchlist for this evening (Sunday 12th February).
Of course, it’s not just the touch downs, tight ends and tackles that we’re excited about – tonight’s show will also see Rihanna make her big musical comeback at the Super Bowl Halftime Show after several years out of the studio.
While the Barbadian singer has been focusing on her Fenty make-up and fashion lines, as well as her film career and being a first-time mum, she’s stepping back onto the stage for…
This article first appeared on Radio Times