We tested 7 cheap gadgets that heat your home

Heated hoodies, hot water bottles and microwaveable slippers can also make a big difference and could help people save even more money because they heat the human rather than the home.

Some people also say sitting by an electric clothes dryer not only helps dry the washing, but it can also prevent you from putting the heating on.

However, if I had to choose I’d go for draught proofing (from £2), a heated throw (£59.99) and a Supawarm Deluxe Halogen Heater (£33) any day of the week.

Added up they cost around £100 and could save you a fortune if you don’t need to put the central heating on.