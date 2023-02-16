Explore the Mysteries of The Frosted Heights in Disney Dreamlight

Summary Disney Dreamlight Valley’s new update “A Festival of Friendship” is now live on all platforms!

Solve the frigid mysteries of the Frosted Heights and befriend Village newcomer, Olaf.

Welcome Mirabel and her iconic Mini-Casita to the Valley.

In honor of Disney’s 100-year anniversary, discover the all-new Centennial Star Path.

Happy February, we hope you brought some winter clothing! Temperatures are dropping in Dreamlight Valley but that can only mean one thing – fun! The Disney Dremlight Valley team is happy to announce that “A Festival of Friendship” is now officially live for all platforms, introducing players to a whole new biome – The Frozen Heights. Plus, launching alongside this new update is the brand-new Centennial Star Path launched in honor of Disney’s 100-year anniversary celebration.

Unlike the rest of Dreamlight Valley, The Frosted Heights remains an almost inhospitable place for you and your Disney and Pixar friends thanks to its frigid temperature and tumultuous blizzard. The ever-wise Merlin, however, believes that the Frosted Heights can be brought back to more mild conditions, but players will have to enlist the help of Olaf, everyone’s favorite snowman, in order to unravel the mystery behind the area’s wintry dilemma.

Meanwhile, players will also discover how the power of family and understanding can help bring another Disney friend back to Dreamlight Valley – Mirabel! The Madrigal family’s most well-known family member, and the Mini-Casita she calls home, was whisked away from Dreamlight Valley at the onset of The Forgetting. Players will need to work with Mirabel and use her skills at resolving family conflicts in order to bring her and the Mini-Casita back to Dreamlight Valley.

Everyone in Dreamlight Valley loves a party and who couldn’t be excited about a party 100 years in the making! For 100 years, Disney has tapped into the spirit of creativity and imagination to delight audiences of all ages around the world. It’s time to celebrate that legacy with the all-new Centennial Star Path! This season features new Dream Styles for both Mickey and Minnie, as well as a range of new furniture, clothing, and motifs!

Cozy up next to the fire or grab a warm blanket for the frigid temperatures and wintry adventure waiting for you in “A Festival of Friendship.” The entire team couldn’t be more thrilled for the launch of this new update, and to continue bringing improvements to the game with our Early Access. We hope you have a great time with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “A Festival of Friendship” update.





$55.99 This Founder’s Pack grants early access to the game and contains exclusive items. This pack contains: • Early Access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

• All the exclusive cosmetic items from the Standard and Deluxe Founder’s Packs

o From the Standard Founder’s Pack: 9 decorative items, 3 motifs & 2 wearable items

o From the Deluxe Founder’s Pack: 1 animal companion, 10 decorative items, 3 motifs & 7 wearable items

• 20,000 Moonstones* (in-game currency)

o These Moonstones can be used to activate the premium Star Path**, granting extra rewards for 7 seasons.

• Exclusive Ultimate Regal Fox animal companion

• Exclusive Ultimate Clothing Set (2 wearable items)

• Exclusive Ultimate Ears Headband and Jersey (2 wearable items)

• Exclusive Ultimate Furniture Set (13 decoration items)

• Exclusive Ultimate Wall & Floor Coverings (2 decoration items & 2 color variants)

*Moonstones are an in-game currency that can be collected for free by performing tasks in the game or be purchased using real money. They are used to unlock the premium track of the Star Path (a battle-pass-inspired system that grants in-game cosmetic items as a player completes various tasks and missions). Moonstones can also be used to accelerate progress in the Star Path. Additionally, Moonstones can be used to purchase cosmetic items from the in-game store that will be added later on as part of early access. **The Star Path is a season-based mission system inspired by the idea of a "Battle Pass" and used to reward players for completing various missions and tasks. The player has a full season to complete a set of duties to receive exclusive cosmetic items (clothing items, companions, furniture sets, etc.). The duration of a season will be determined during early access based on community feedback. The plan for now is to make each season last one month. ***The Touch of Magic is an in-game tool that allows the player to create custom T-shirts, backpacks, Mickey ears headbands, etc. Using a variety of colors, shapes and motifs, players will be able to create an infinite number of combinations and express themselves in unique ways!





$39.99 This Founder’s Pack grants early access to the game and contains exclusive items.

This pack contains: • Early Access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

• All the exclusive cosmetic items from the Standard Founder’s Pack

o 9 decorative items, 3 motifs & 2 wearable items

• 14,500 Moonstones* (in-game currency)

o These Moonstones can be used to activate the premium Star Path**, granting extra rewards for 5 seasons.

• Exclusive Deluxe Celestial Sea Turtle animal companion

• Exclusive Deluxe Clothing Set (5 wearable items)

• Exclusive Deluxe Ears Headband & Jersey (2 wearable items)

• Exclusive Deluxe Furniture Set (8 decoration items)

• Exclusive Deluxe Wall & Floor Coverings (2 decoration items)

*Moonstones are an in-game currency that can be collected for free by performing tasks in the game or be purchased using real money. They are used to unlock the premium track of the Star Path (a battle-pass-inspired system that grants in-game cosmetic items as a player completes various tasks and missions). Moonstones can also be used to accelerate progress in the Star Path. Additionally, Moonstones can be used to purchase cosmetic items from the in-game store that will be added later on as part of early access. **The Star Path is a season-based mission system inspired by the idea of a "Battle Pass" and used to reward players for completing various missions and tasks. The player has a full season to complete a set of duties to receive exclusive cosmetic items (clothing items, companions, furniture sets, etc.). The duration of a season will be determined during early access based on community feedback. The plan for now is to make each season last one month. ***The Touch of Magic is an in-game tool that allows the player to create custom T-shirts, backpacks, Mickey ears headbands, etc. Using a variety of colors, shapes and motifs, players will be able to create an infinite number of combinations and express themselves in unique ways!