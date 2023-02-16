Olly Murs delivers jaw-dropping response to claim he ‘let down’

Olly’s shows will likely be attended by fiancee Amelia Tank, a female bodybuilder with whom he is absolutely smitten.

The couple got engaged last summer after he popped the question when he proposed atop a cliff during a hike in Cornwall.

Earlier that year, he’d broken things off, before sorely regretting it, as he exclaimed: “”I had an epiphany. I was like, ‘What am I doing, she’s f*****g perfect!'”

He told the Mirror that he’d urged himself to “stop being an idiot” before asking Amelia if she wanted a lifelong commitment.