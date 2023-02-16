Categories
Revolution launches £10 serum of sell-out Miracle Cream

The Miracle Serum is an affordable addition to a skincare routine, with ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide which are beneficial to skin.

Revolution’s products have soared over the last year, with its Miracle Cream becoming a bestselling product with beauty fans.

The £10 Miracle Cream was hailed as a much more affordable dupe for Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream and the popularity caused the product to sell out and rack up a waitlist of over 10,000 people until it was restocked.
Following the success, Revolution have released the Miracle Serum, which can be used alongside the Miracle Cream or incorporated into an existing skincare routine.
With serums from premium brands like Charlotte Tilbury costing as much as £65 for the same amount of product, Revolution’s is much more affordable at only £10, but there is a limited supply of the product, so it’s worth being quick.

Buy: Revolution Miracle Serum (£10)

The Miracle Serum is designed to hydrate, and leave skin smoother, plumper and younger-looking. For best results, it should be used morning and night, applied to the face and neck.

The serum is packed with skin-beneficial ingredients, including Niacinamide to help reduce dullness and even out skin tone, Vitamin C for brightening, Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate skin and Polyglutamic Acid which can help firm and plump skin.

With the powerful mixture of ingredients, the serum can tackle fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation after four weeks with consistent use.

After testing on consumers, Revolution reported that 92 percent of people agree that skin feels instantly hydrated and 83 percent agree that after four weeks skin feels rejuvenated.

Shoppers have reviewed the product, with some calling it ‘excellent’.

Lauren T said: ”Glowing! I love this serum, and it’s perfect alongside its moisturiser. Will be stocking up on this! Makes skin glow like no other.”

Julia H commented: ”Very good serum. I have been using this every morning. Nice texture, glides on and my skin feels good. An excellent buy for little money.”

Judith S also added: ”Have tried numerous serums from the really expensive to the more affordable but this is by far my favourite. Lovely scent and glides on the skin without leaving that sticky residue that you often experience with serums. Can be used alone or followed up by moisturiser. A must have!”

