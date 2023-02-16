Revolution launches £10 serum of sell-out Miracle Cream

The Miracle Serum is an affordable addition to a skincare routine, with ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide which are beneficial to skin.

With serums from premium brands like Charlotte Tilbury costing as much as £65 for the same amount of product, Revolution’s is much more affordable at only £10, but there is a limited supply of the product, so it’s worth being quick.

Revolution’s products have soared over the last year, with its Miracle Cream becoming a bestselling product with beauty fans.

The Miracle Serum is designed to hydrate, and leave skin smoother, plumper and younger-looking. For best results, it should be used morning and night, applied to the face and neck.

The serum is packed with skin-beneficial ingredients, including Niacinamide to help reduce dullness and even out skin tone, Vitamin C for brightening, Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate skin and Polyglutamic Acid which can help firm and plump skin.

With the powerful mixture of ingredients, the serum can tackle fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation after four weeks with consistent use.

After testing on consumers, Revolution reported that 92 percent of people agree that skin feels instantly hydrated and 83 percent agree that after four weeks skin feels rejuvenated.