The cholesterol-lowering food that could burn visceral fat in

Spread the love





Unlike subcutaneous fat, visceral fat can’t be pinched with your fingers. This type of belly fat lurks deep within your abdominal cavity, housing some vital organs. The tricky position makes visceral fat a time bomb, hiking your risk of serious complications like heart disease and diabetes. Fortunately, a popular breakfast food could help stamp it out.

Whether you smash yours into a tasty dip or pair it with a nutrition-packed salad, avocados are more than a pleasant-tasting fruit. Packed with healthy fats, the green foods offer an excellent source of potassium, folate and fibre. What’s more, adding the creamy fruit into your dietary regimen could help blast visceral fat. A study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, found that enjoying avocados daily reduced the belly fat in females within “weeks”. READ MORE: Pruritus could be an ‘early’ sign of pancreatic cancer – it affects 75% of patients

The research team from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign gathered 105 volunteers who were classified as either overweight or obese. The participants in this randomised controlled trial were then divided into two groups. One group enjoyed a daily meal that included avocado while the other participants only received a food that resembled the green fruit in its ingredients and calorific value. The researchers also measured the volunteers’ abdominal fat levels at the beginning and at the end of the study. DON’T MISS

Naiman Khan, who led the study, said: “What we learned is that a dietary pattern that includes an avocado every day impacted the way individuals store body fat in a beneficial manner for their health, but the benefits were primarily in females.” The research team added that more studies are currently needed to explore the connections between avocado consumption and metabolic health. What’s more, the popular fruit doesn’t only offer beneficial effects when it comes to belly fat. A study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, found that a daily dose of a single avocado can also cut the levels of bad cholesterol that has been oxidised.

Looking at 45 subjects, the researchers noticed that the green fruit was able to “significantly” lower oxidised bad cholesterol. Similarly to the way oxygen can damage food – think about a cut apple turning brown – the researchers explained that oxidation is also “bad” for your body. Penny Kris-Etherton, professor of nutrition, said: “Nutrition research on avocados is a relatively new area of study, so I think we’re at the tip of the iceberg for learning about their health benefits. “They are such a nutrient-dense package, and I think we’re just beginning to learn about how they can improve health.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



